PRE-RUN NUTRITION As a general rule try not to exercise on an empty stomach. You will need the nutrients during your workout and to recover afterwards.

You don’t need much, but it can make a big difference on how hard and long you exercise.



Before your run have a something low in fiber and low in fat to eat. If you don’t want to eat something, opt for a sports drink or smoothie

Try to eat about two hours and avoid eating too much before exercising and try to ensure what you eat is low in fat, low in fibre, includes

carbs, proteins and fluids. Also, make sure you are familiar with the food you eat and don’t try anything that you’re not sure how your body

will react to. Here are some ideas of pre-workout food and drink.



“For most training sessions, your pre-workout nutrition is easy: You can either have a normal meal a few hours before you exercise, or you

can have a smaller meal at least 30 minutes before you start your workout,” said Berardi.



Do whichever works best for you personally. If you opt for the "normal meal," try incorporating 1 or 2 palm-sized portions of protein, 1 or 2

fist-sized portions of veggies, 1 or 2 handfuls of carbs and 1 or 2 thumb-sized portions of fat. If you opt for the "smaller meal," try something

easily digestible, like a smoothie. The biggest thing is to stick with foods that you eat regularly and know won't upset your stomach.



• Bananas – are a great source of natural, fast acting carbohydrates as well potassium. The carbs provide the glucose which

fuels for your body during your exercise while the potassium helps maintain nerve and muscle functions. Have a banana around

30 minutes before you exercise to receive the benefits during your workout.



• Oats – are another natural source of natural carbohydrates that are slowly digested by the body which steadily release energy

throughout your workout and keep you going for longer. Have a bowl of oats with yogurt and berries at least 30 minutes before you

exercise to help keep your energy levels up and train harder.



• Wholegrains – another source of carbohydrates whole grain breads are a great base for a pre-workout meal. Try a couple of

slices of wholegrain bread with honey, jam, peanut butter or eggs around 30 – 45 minutes before your workout.



• Apples and peanut butter – a light snack which is packed with carbs, protein, vitamins and minerals which is quick, tasty and

will fuel you through a light – moderate intensity workout.



• Coffee – leave out the sugar and add plenty of milk and coffee can be great before exercising. Apart from hydrating you the milk

provides the carbs and protein to fuel your workout while the coffee puts a spring in your step.



• Fruit smoothies – as long as you use all natural ingredients, including protein and leave out added sugar smoothies are great

pre-workout. Try adding milk or yogurt for extra protein.

