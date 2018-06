Russell Westbrook

POINT GUARD

Russell Westbrook possesses a rare combination of speed, agility and confidence that has positioned him

with the league’s elite class of guards. His uncontainable athleticism has earned him two All-Star selections,

three All-NBA Second Team honors and a gold medal. His flashy style on the court is matched only by his

eye-catching style off of it, making him a true superstar in today’s landscape of sports and culture. Oklahoma

City will never be the same.