Marvin the Martian is out to destroy Earth

again, and with the release of the Super.Fly 4,

he may have finally found his secret weapon.

After learning about the Super.Fly 4’s

FlightSpeed technology for explosive liftoff,

Marvin believes it has enough power to

obliterate other worlds. His quest for the

Super.Fly 4 won’t be easy though, as he

must get past Blake Griffin to get the

power to destroy Planet Earth.





First, he plans to find Blake Griffin and

challenge him to the ultimate dunk

contest - winner takes Earth. Once he

has the shoe, Marvin intends to use its

FlightSpeed to disintegrate the planet.

Follow Marvin’s quest for intergalactic

domination as he travels the globe to

find the Earth-shattering power inside

the Super.Fly 4.