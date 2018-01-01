PAUL GEORGEBeneath Paul George's chill façade and smooth skillset is a ferocity rooted in competitiveness. He's willing to do anything to help his team win.
From baseline to baseline, he's every type of player, using his versatility as both a weapon and powerful defence mechanism.
BORN TO BE COMFORTABLE IN THE CHAOS:
PG-2A two-way threat like Paul George may never have a second to rest,
but his opponent never even gets a chance to breathe.By supporting you in every direction and protecting you from all sides, the PG-2 lets
y outurn the chaos of the game into easy buckets—and comfortable wins.
PG-2 'HOME CRAZE'From miles away, opponents heard the loud, rumbling noise of PG stepping onto his new home court.
Feeding off the thunderous energy of the city's loyal believers, PG's electrifying game has
reached new levels. 'Home Craze' celebrates the spark of energy PG brings to his new
home and the ominous cloud that now strikes fear into every team in their path.