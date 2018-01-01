ADDED TO CART
KOBE XI INNOVATION MASTERED

SHOP THE KOBE XI COLLECTION
0101 KOBE DIGITAL NA P1 NEW.jpg

11 LESSONS FROM
THE MASTER

SHOP THE KOBE XI COLLECTION
cm_kobe_01_love-hate_desktop-global_V6_03.jpg

LESSON 01: LOVE THE HATE

MORE LESSONS FROM THE MASTER

IF YOU PLAY THE GAME RIGHT,
YOU'LL BE LOVED AND HATED. Learn to love the hate. Embrace it. Enjoy it. You earned it. Everyone is entitled
to their own opinion and everyone should have one about you. Haters are a
good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.





cm_kobe_01_love-hate_desktop-global_V6_04.jpg

I WAS THE HERO AND THE VILLAIN
 They yelled for me and at me. I never blocked out the noise. I used
it. It was music to my ears. Boos didn't bother me. They made me
stronger. Gave me special powers. They turned me into a menace.

cm_kobe_01_love-hate_desktop-global_V6_05.jpg

I HEARD EVERY WORD
 The crowd. The comments. The columns. The curse words.
Everything — from the cheap seats to courtside. People
paid to patronize me. Spent their hard-earned money to
scream at me. I took it as a sign — that what I was doing
was working. The hecklers never had the last laugh.

cm_kobe_01_love-hate_desktop-global_V6_06.jpg

I LOVED BREAKING HEARTS I relished the role of ruining nights. I sensed the anxiety
the second I stepped on the court. I was determined to
be the dagger. There was nothing like taking the life out
of an arena. Hostility made me feel right at home.
Thanks for the hospitality.

cm_kobe_01_love-hate_desktop-global_V6_07.jpg

"YOU LOVE ME OR HATE ME. THE MIDDLE GROUND GAVE WAY
THE DAY I DECIDED TO BE THE BEST."

0101 KOBE DIGITAL WE P9.jpg

A REMINDER TO LOVE THE HATE The Kobe XI Elite 'Achilles Heel' likens Bryant to Greek
warrior Achilles-loved by his people, hated by opponents,
and almost invincible. Unlike the ancient hero, Bryant's
relentless drive brought him back to the battlefield, even
after an epic blow to the heel.

0118 KOBE DIGITAL WE P11 NEW.jpg

THE MASTER'S LESSONS

0116 KOBE DIGITAL WENA BYG LOGO.jpg

