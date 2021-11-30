How to Increase Your Stamina With a Superset Workout

Your training goal and intensity dictates the rest periods you should be taking between sets. Based on the above table, if your goal is to build strength or power, supersets won't have a central role in your routine. This is because the development of strength and power comes from working near (85 percent or higher) your one rep max. This type of workout, then, can aid in strength training.



It's hard to work at this intensity, so you need to take longer breaks to allow your muscles to recover between sets. Otherwise, you won't have the stamina to produce enough force for another set.



Taking a three-to-five-minute break between sets of a higher training load to allow for greater repetitions over multiple sets was supported in a study published by the Sports Medicine journal in 2009. The method led to a greater increase in absolute strength, allowing participants to sustain a higher intensity and volume of training.



You may still incorporate certain supersets, like antagonist supersets into your workout plan. But these will be few and far between as your energy will be better spent trying to hit PRs (personal records).



So, when should you use a superset? If your goal is hypertrophy (building muscle) or muscular endurance, supersets can be a valuable component of your workout routine. There is some science behind these conclusions.