What Are Cross-Training Shoes?

Cross-training refers to incorporating activities from a variety of different sports into your fitness training routine.It's a healthy way to get a little bit of everything—cardiorespiratory endurance, strength, flexibility and balance.

In fact, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends that most Americans incorporate cardio activities, weight training, stretching and exercises that train agility, balance and coordination as a part of their weekly fitness routine.Athletes who regularly lift weights may improve their performance in other sports.

In the 80s and 90s, it became popular for athletes to go to the gym and get a full-body workout.But they still only had one pair of shoes to support the variety of movement patterns.

That's why Nike developed the first cross-training shoe, the AirTrainer1.The shoe was designed to assist athletes in completing a range of activities in one workout.

Since then, the cross trainer category of athletic shoes has expanded to include a variety of choices, something shoe seekers may find overwhelming.

Here's how to narrow down your options.