Talking Trash with Billie Eilish

This is the question I get asked most often. Love that so many people are asking!



For years I just said, "I don't know, what are you good at?" Because so often the climate movement asks everyone to do the same things (march, vote, donate, spread the word—and YES, do those things!), but fails to ask us to each bring our superpowers, our magic.



And then I added, "It's not about what you can do, it's about what we can do". Find your crew, your climate squad. You can't do this alone. Join a group, volunteer with an organisation, team up.



And now, after many conversations with students who were really grappling with how they can be most useful, this is my current answer, a Venn diagram. Find the overlap of:

What are you good at? What is the work that needs doing? What brings you joy?