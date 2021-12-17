Styled By: Megan Rapinoe
She lives to challenge the status quo—and her sense of style is no exception. See the looks Megan created by mixing Nike gear with grails from her own wardrobe.
"I like to clash", Megan Rapinoe told us on a recent trip to the Nike campus near Portland, Oregon.
She was talking about clothes, but that same gutsy mentality applies to Megan's outstanding performance in tough matches and the courageous way she leads challenging conversations off the pitch as well.
When it comes to style, Megan's a believer that what you wear can be part of a larger dialogue too. "Being a bit more expansive in the way that women are allowed to be—it's just opened up the door for everyone", she says.
A few weeks later at her Seattle home, we photographed Megan in a series of looks that she styled, mixing her latest favourites from Nike with items from her own wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see the looks and shop Megan's faves.
Megan Rapinoe
Happy When It Rains. Face hell or high water with a ready-for-anything reflective poncho. To highlight this key piece, Megan kept the rest chic yet functional with glare-reducing shades and high-traction shoes. (Poncho by Nike. Sunglasses and Nike ACG boots: Megan's own.)
No Slacking. Megan played off the tailored silhouette of these Tech Pack trousers by pairing them with dress shoes. On top, a comfy-yet-structured jacket is perfect to throw on and go, while bold graphics meld sporty energy with sophistication.
(Jacket, tee and trousers by Nike. Shoes: Megan's own.)
Sneakers Are a Girl's Best Friend. But sometimes high heels are the right shoe for the job. Here, Megan contrasted crisp tailoring with plush, textural fleece for a fit that goes from meetings to movie night in no time. (Hoodie, trousers and socks by Nike. Blazer and pumps: Megan's own.)
Keep it Moving. Megan described this as a perfect travel outfit—comfy, cool, ready to roll. Finish with a roomy carry-on bag and accessorise for a personal touch, like Megan did with her favourite pearls
(Crewneck and trousers by Nike. Necklace and Air Jordans: Megan's own.)
Volume Control. Megan dug the exposed down lining of this parka and wanted to showcase it, opting to balance out its oversized volume with a minimalist white blouse, bike shorts and clean white kicks. (Parka, bra and shorts by Nike. Blouse and CDG x Nike sneakers: Megan's own.)