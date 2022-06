Should I Run Before or After a Workout?

For people looking to build muscle, the main focus of your gym routine should be lifting weights . Specifically, hypertrophy training. That is progressively overloading your muscles by lifting progressively heavier weights, working in a rep range of 8 to 12 reps. Lifting heavy weights and pushing your body will cause microtrauma and inflammation in the muscle tissue and deplete glycogen (carbohydrate) stores.As a part of the repair process, muscle protein synthesis occurs. This rebuilds muscle tissue stronger and bigger than it was before. So that next time your muscles are exposed to the same training stimuli, they are better equipped to handle it.Why is this important information to know? Because you need to have energy to lift weights to get the results. If the weights you're lifting aren't heavy enough, or you can't complete the required number of reps, sets or total volume, you likely won't expose your muscles to a big enough training stimulus.Therefore, the all-important hypertrophic process won't occur and you won't experience muscle growth.So if you want to build muscle, you need to use your energy to lift weights. Running prior to lifting will deplete the circulating energy stores you need for heavy lifts. Plus, the repetitive movement of running reduces the efficacy of muscle contractions. What that means is you tire yourself out and muscle contractions are less effective. Your form might even become compromised as a result of the fatigue and repetitive contractions necessary to sustain a run, according to a 2016 study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Researchers examined the effects of performing moderate-intensity aerobic treadmill running prior to hypertrophic-style resistance exercises. They measured the rate of perceived exertion (RPE) and completed repetitions, amongst other metrics to establish the effects.The researchers found that the total number of repetitions, average power and velocity were all markedly reduced in the group who did cardio before weights. In addition, their RPE was higher even with a lesser volume.If building strength and muscle is your main goal, do aerobic exercise after your workout. However, keeping it light is better. Overdoing it after a full-body or heavy leg workout will only increase the amount of recovery time required. Ideally, try to avoid back-to-back cardio and weights.