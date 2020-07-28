Retrain Your Imbalances with Mobility Exercises

That's why mobility is so important for retraining our bodies in the proper ways to move. It may be tempting to just do the heart-racing part of the workouts, thinking you just need to burn the most calories, and skip the Warm-Up and Cool-Down sections. Maybe these parts feel less exciting, or maybe they're not comfortable because you're asking your body to stretch and move in different ways ... but that's exactly why they're so important to incorporate!



Doing the mobility moves and active stretches before and after the workout helps your body be stable and flexible. The warm-up makes your body more ready for the movements you're going to do in the rest of the workout, so you're not overcompensating or stuck in those uneven patterns that you've taught yourself through other repetitive motions or positions. The cool-down sets you up for success for how you move for the rest of the day.



So make sure you do the warm-up and cool-down for every workout. It's just as important as the heart-pumping sections in between! Think of it as bringing balance to your life by bringing balance to your body.