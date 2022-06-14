Pelvic Health Physical Therapist Ann Nwabuebo on the Pelvic Floor

Trained Podcast: Improve Pelvic Health With Ann Nwabuebo
Coaching
The muscles your training routine probably doesn't hit? The pelvic floor. This expert tells us what that is and why it's so important.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Like many people who have pelvic floor issues, Ann Nwabuebo, DPT, unknowingly lived with hers for years. It wasn't until a physiotherapist called out her symptoms of pain and urinary frequency as atypical that she realised they were treatable. Within just a few sessions, Dr Ann got relief—and directed her career towards becoming a pelvic rehabilitation practitioner to help others achieve the same. On this episode, the founder and CEO of Body Connect Physical Therapy joins host Jaclyn Byrer to help reduce the stigma around pelvic floor dysfunction, offer strategies to prevent problems and explain when it's time to seek professional care. By sharing exercises to strengthen those muscles, she enables people across all genders, fitness levels and stages of motherhood to make sure a dysfunctional pelvic floor doesn't restrict their life.
"It's really about knowledge being power and understanding that these pelvic floor muscles, if you're experiencing any issues, can be treated".
Ann Nwabuebo
DPT, pelvic health physiotherapist and founder of Body Connect Physical Therapy
