One-on-One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

NC: I haven't even been out of high school 10 years, but when I was there, you still didn't see people doing the moves that they have now. Arike [Ogunbowale] is that kind of player. The moves that she could do, I was always like, "Oh my gosh, that's so cool". But now you see everyone doing that in high school. They're so skilled, you can see them refining their game—and it's not just athleticism.



SF: I think we're now getting a whiff of what the WNBA can look like a couple of years from now, just like what Phee said with the talent level coming out of high school, but also the quickness. They're jumping higher, they're moving faster.



NC: Dunking! Everyone's dunking now.



SF: Yes! It was only me and Candace [Parker] dunking when we were in high school. But within the next five years in the W, we're definitely going to have a lot more girls dunking. It's impressive! Napheesa asks me to dunk every game. First of all, it takes too much out of me. I got three people hanging from me, and I don't have the energy to even jump sometimes.



NC: Do it the first shot of the game, then, when you're fresh.



SF: You're selfish. You see what I have to deal with? Don't think about nobody but herself [laughs]. But you've definitely got a lot of more talented and athletic young women that are just going to be tearing things up in the next five years. I don't think 144 [roster spots] is going to get it done for all the talent that we have coming up. I can't wait to sit back and watch, because I'm not getting dunked on.