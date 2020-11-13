How to Get Better Sleep Even If You’re Working Late

If you're like many people right now, you don't have a cubicle or a commute to separate your work and personal life. You may find yourself eating dinner while you reply to emails, or falling behind on the series you usually unwind with because you're busy ticking things off your to-do list. You might think that putting in extra hours will help you sleep better because, well, once you do power down, you're exhausted. But experts say it doesn't really work that way.
"Working late, particularly on a computer screen, can lead to a physical and psychological state of hyperarousal similar to how caffeine or nicotine can affect you, and it can reduce the quality and efficiency of your sleep", says Charles Samuels, MD, the medical director for the Centre for Sleep and Human Performance, in Calgary, Alberta.
Let's say it's 9pm and you reply to an email about a high-pressure project. Twenty minutes later, you're still thinking about it as you brush your teeth. Fifteen minutes after that, you climb into bed. Instead of feeling tired, you're wired, which makes it harder to drift off and stay asleep.
There are two factors at play here: technology and the work itself. Exposure to short-wave blue light from your computer and phone can cause your brain to drag its feet on releasing melatonin, the hormone that helps you fall asleep, says Samuels. (Quick sidebar: TV screens might not emit the same wavelength of light as the other devices do, says Samuels, so watching one episode of something relaxing before bed shouldn't disrupt your Z's.)
And if what you're working on is emotionally or cognitively stimulating, "the net effect is that it takes longer to fall asleep, slashing your total sleep time, so you feel less rested the next day", says Samuels. You may be getting less REM (rapid eye movement) sleep too, he adds. According to the National Sleep Foundation, REM is the cycle of sleep believed to benefit learning, memory and mood. Being the high achiever that you are, you probably don't want to skimp on that.
Assuming your manager isn't cool with extending some deadlines so you can get a full seven-plus hours of sleep every night (and if they are, good on 'em!), here are a few things you can do to protect your sleep.
