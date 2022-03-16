How to Wash A Baseball Cap

Whether you're a hat enthusiast who owns a variety of different styles or someone who has a single go-to, it's likely most hat owners have at least one baseball cap in their wardrobe.

Not only is a baseball cap a popular type of hat, it's quite versatile. For example, maybe you're looking for a hat to provide shade from the sun, cover up a bad hair day or wick away sweat during a walk—a baseball cap is a trusted accessory to keep on hand for all of these situations. Even if you're not playing a sport, going for a run or doing an outside activity, baseball caps can complete just about any outfit.

To get the most life out of your baseball caps, check out these helpful tips to keep it clean and odour-free.