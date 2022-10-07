How to Do a Power Clean: 4 Steps for Beginners

Power cleans—wherein an athlete hoists a loaded barbell from the floor to their shoulders—might seem like a seamless, continuous movement. But within that lift is a multitude of small, impactful muscle activations and movements. Athletes will train for months—even years—to get it right, as the power clean is a foundational exercise for the clean and jerk, an official move in Olympic weightlifting competitions, said Megan Daley, a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer.

Even if you're not a competitive athlete, Daley said that power cleans offer a wealth of benefits. "[The power clean] trains power output, which is incredibly important for anything where we initiate movement quickly", she said. "This could be vertical jumping and explosiveness for an athlete, and it could also be being able to get off the sofa quickly or running around with your kids".

Power output, or power training, is a type of training that uses explosive movements to build muscle strength and improve rapid speed, agility and swiftness. A 2008 study from the Journal of Strength and Conditioning found that incorporating power cleans into a strength-training routine could improve a person's jump height, sprint speed and other explosive movements. The most notable improvements came after 14 to 15 weeks of consecutive training.

(Related: How to Get Faster at Sprinting, According to Experts)

Below, learn how to do a power clean, learn how the muscles move and learn the benefits of incorporating the exercise into a strength routine, according to Daley.