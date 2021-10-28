How to Choose a Sports Bra

High-support sports bras

High-impact exercises such as running or jumping involve bouncing and bigger movements. The job of a good sports bra is to keep your breasts in place. High-impact exercise requires a high-impact sports bra.

Studies have shown that while running, the breasts move up and down and oscillate from side to side. According to research published by Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, this movement can be as much as eight inches.

High-support sports bras are designed to support your breasts in every direction to limit the amount of movement. By limiting breast pain and possible distractions, the proper sports bra can increase your enjoyment of exercise and performance.

Nike Dri-FIT high-support sports bras have wide straps, secure back clasps, supportive cups and, in some cases, an underwire. This focus on support helps to prevent chafing and digging in, while providing the highest level of support. Some high-support Nike bras go up to size 44G, making them ideal for larger chests.

Medium-support sports bras

For lighter-impact exercise, opt for a medium-support sports bra. Lighter-impact exercise may include spin, power walking, hiking, aerobics or strength training. These types of exercise still require multi-directional support and compression, but less so than what is offered by high-support sports bras.

Nike Dri-FIT medium-support sports bras are made from soft, smooth fabric with enough support to keep everything in place. This type of bra is ideal for smaller cup sizes or those doing more stationary exercises. Those with larger chests may prefer wearing a medium-support sports bra for low-impact exercise for the extra support.

Light-support sports bras

Low-impact exercises like Pilates, yoga, walking or stationary cycling involve less movement and less direct force on the body. For this reason, a less supportive sports bra is suitable.

Nike Dri-FIT light-support sports bras are lightweight, comfortable and suitable for everyday wear, even if you're not working out. The soft, breathable fabric stretches to move with you. Some come with easily removable pads that you can change up your fit whenever you want.