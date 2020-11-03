How Can Ultramarathoners Run So Far?

02. Plan for the worst.

"To get through an ultra, you have to expect to be challenged in ways that you've never been before", says McRae. "When you get to mile 71 and a storm hits, or you have to climb up yet another mountain, or you're sick to your stomach—those things happen. So you've got to mentally prepare for them".



One way Laney trains his mind to better handle the inevitable pain he'll experience during a race: frequent ice baths. "I'll fill up a bathtub with ice water and just sit there", he says. "In five minutes, I'll be fighting everything in my brain saying, 'Get out of here! You have to get out!' But I just sit and absorb it, sometimes for up to 15 minutes. I calm my breathing. I get to a point where I'm like, 'No, you're fine'".



That's not to say you have to turn yourself into an ice lolly in order to build willpower. You can start by practising a psychology technique called "realistic optimism", or taking a mental inventory of every little thing that could go wrong and developing a contingency plan for each one. That way, when you're faced with something that just plain sucks, you're less likely to be derailed by it.



03. See it before you do it.

Like most elite runners, both McRae and Laney practise some form of visualisation before a race. "I love doing course recon", says McRae. "I picture every part of the course in my mind as I go to sleep—where each hill is, where the aid stations are. I envision myself running into the aid stations and exactly what I'm going to do at each one".



Laney's approach, meanwhile, is just what you'd expect from an athlete who sits in ice water to steel his nerves. "I just get straight to the problem", he says. "I know I don't have to practise the feeling-good part, so I imagine myself very hot and very thirsty, and my stomach feeling super bad. And I'm 5 miles from an aid station".



Both runners' forms of visualisation serve the same purpose: priming their minds for the expected and unexpected so that when the time comes, their reflexes are sharper and their focus stronger. And it's not only applicable to epic runs. The night before a morning jog, try imagining every turn of your route, the breeze on your skin and each song on your playlist. When you lace up in the morning, see if you move a little faster—or just have more fun.