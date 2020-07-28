High-Energy Family Workouts

By Nike Training
Family workout: Fire up your family's energy with this half hour of power.
Get them up. Get them moving. And help them build the resilience to keep going! This high-energy family workout is all about inspiring each other and never giving up. Give it a go.
Resilience is a key element of staying active, so we've designed this activity to create champs of us all. Get the family up and pumped for this Basic Burner that will reignite their energy.
Add Some Rhythm
Try this 15-minute drill session not once, but twice, back to back with the whole family giving it all they've got.
For the first round, let the kids be in charge of creating a four-song playlist that will get you all through. For the second round, it's up to the adults to select four anthems to keep you all fighting till the end.
Resilience is all about finding the strength to keep going, and music is the ultimate source of strength when we need to dig deep. So, pick some big songs, queue them up and put some rhythm into every move.
The power half hour starts from when you press "Go!".