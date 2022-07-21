11 Nike Tennis Gifts for Players of All Levels

From tennis shoes designed for quick pivoting to a racket that helps perfect a player's backhand, tennis gear is a serious part of any tennis fanatic's game.

When it comes to picking out gifts for tennis lovers, it can feel like a challenge if you're not well-versed in the game. How do you ensure your purchase is a piece of tennis equipment they'll actually use—and love?

The simple solution: pick gear that has the stamp of approval from Nike tennis pros like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka. Here are the best gifts for tennis players from Nike.