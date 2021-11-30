Add These 75 Foods to Your Diet to Reduce Bloating

Bloating can happen if you eat your food too fast, if you gulp down bubbly beverages or if you consume high-fibre foods when your digestive tract isn't used to them. Chewing gum, talking while you eat and drinking from a straw are also linked to increased gas-related bloating and flatulence.

There are medical conditions that may lead to bloating such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), lactose intolerance and coeliac disease. Water retention due to menstrual changes or a higher than normal sodium intake can also make you feel puffy and bloated. And bloating can be the result of constipation.