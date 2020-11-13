Can You Eat Your Way to Better Immunity?

How Your Immune System Works

Quick biology refresher: Your immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that serves as your body's first (and best) line of defence against harmful viruses and bacteria. To strengthen it, you want to focus on other areas of wellness—in this case, nutrition—that directly affect the network.



Why does what you eat matter? In addition to macronutrients, like protein, your immune system needs sufficient levels of crucial micronutrients, as they work together to sound the alarms and fend off an invader immediately. But relying on high doses of just one micronutrient (say, vitamin C) isn't enough to protect you, says Adrian Gombart, PhD, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University, who studies immunity. That's because you need a range of strengths within your army, not just a single hero—which means diversifying your diet.