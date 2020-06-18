Reduce Muscle Soreness By Moving

That said, I'm not recommending you go hard again the very next day. Instead, I want you to go on a light walk, a light jog or try a 15-minute mobility or yoga workout in NTC, which guides you step by step through active recovery. The goal is to increase your body temperature and get your blood flowing harder in order to better flush out the lactic acid in your muscles that's making you feel sore.



So while it may seem counter-intuitive to move when movement is what shows you how sore you are, it actually helps your body to recover faster. So the next time you're sore, try active recovery—it's a great way to promote recovery after a very difficult workout.