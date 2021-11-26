Diet vs. Exercise: Which is More Important for Weight Loss?

All too often, the effectiveness of exercise is only considered within the boundaries of weight loss. What are the best workouts for weight loss? How many times a week do you need to work out to lose weight? How many calories can you burn? These types of questions only consider one outcome: change in body weight.

Physical activity does have notable benefits if you have weight-loss goals. It contributes to your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE), which is the amount of calories (energy) you burn in a day. Your TDEE is based on a number of factors, including:

Age

Height

Weight

Sex

Activity level

Body composition

Your TDEE is important because if you create a calorie surplus (you eat more than you need), you'll gain weight. If you create a calorie deficit (you eat less or burn more), you'll lose weight.

This has led many people to assume that if you want to lose weight, you just have to exercise more. But that's not exactly true.