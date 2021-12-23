Why Cycling Is Good for Knee Pain

Stiff soles

Cleats (2 or 3)

Minimal tread—these shoes aren't for walking

Arch support

Your bike is key to cycling but so is the rest of the gear associated with the workout. This includes shoes and clothing that won't hinder your aerodynamics as you fly down through your route.Although you can bicycle in any shoe, if you're cycling regularly to address knee pain, you may want a shoe designed for cycling. Features to look for include:

Cycling shoes have different types of closure styles, so you can pick the one that works best for your feet. You can opt for dials, laces, straps or even buckles.



Bike-specific clothing, such as tights for men and leggings for women, can make your ride more comfortable as well. It can also make you more visible when on the road. Look for clothing with:

Stretchy fabric that makes it easy to move but also stays in place

Moisture-wicking properties that reduce friction

Waterproof and windproof features if necessary for where you ride

Breathable fabric that also dries quickly, like Nike Dri-FIT

Most cycling clothing is form-fitting to help with aerodynamics and you should look for clothing that has a reflective-design patch for your safety when biking at night.



When getting gear, there's one more important piece to remember—the helmet. Find one that fits well, with a design you like. There's no reason your gear can't feel stylish while protecting you from injury.