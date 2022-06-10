What Are Good Cardio Exercises Without Running?

Cardiovascular exercise, or cardio, is any exercise that gets your heart rate up. There's a spectrum of cardio-based exercises—for example—anything from taking a walk with your dog to completing a triathlon counts. And while running is one of the most popular types of cardio, it's not for everyone.

Running is a high-impact exercise. Since both feet come off the ground at once, the impact of your feet hitting the ground is greater than, say, walking. High-impact physical activity isn't necessarily bad. But for certain individuals (like those with joint issues), it's likely best to choose a lower-impact cardio exercise.

Here are just seven examples of cardio exercises that don't involve running.