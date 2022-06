Can You Swim on Your Period? Experts Explain

Whether you own a set of inflatables or a slick racing suit, you can go swimming any day of the month—including the days you're menstruating, said Alyssa Dweck, M.D., O.B.G.Y.N. author of "The Complete A to Z for Your V" and INTIMINA sexual health expert.

"As long as you know how to swim, it is as safe for you to swim on your period as it is any other time", she said.

For the record: no matter what kind of water (pool, ocean, lake or something in between), it's generally safe to do so while menstruating.

According to Dweck, many people are afraid that treading in seawater while they bleed will attract sharks or other sharp-toothed swimmers. "But sharks aren't more likely to attack you while you bleed", she said.

Indeed, the International Shark Attack File reports that there is no evidence that people who are bleeding are more likely to be bitten by sharks than non-bleeders.

"Many people safely dive while menstruating, and we have continued to see no obvious pattern of increased attacks", the report stated.