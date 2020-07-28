Building an Effective Support System

Be very deliberate and focused with the circle you keep.

You'll typically see that it's easier to achieve your health and fitness goals when your board wants to enable your goal attainment, rather than being ambivalent or even trying to sway you to make poor decisions with them.



Take a few minutes to name your board of directors. Maybe it includes a friend who knows a lot about nutrition or a co-worker who will do an online workout with you.



You may not have five people who immediately spring to mind, so some of your five can include professionals like your doctor, registered dietician or physiotherapist.



It could also include someone who doesn't live in the same city as you, but who you can check in with when you need motivation to work out or make a healthy food choice.



Assemble your board of directors and your journey to health and fitness will have a team of supporters surrounding you every step of the way.