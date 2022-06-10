Best Nike Shoes for Nurses and Health Care Workers

If you prefer the support and durability of a true running shoe to double as your work shoe, the Nike Zoom Structure was tested with hundreds of runners to design the crash pad under your heel that creates a cushioned, smooth transition from heel to toe. Those insights also created an airy upper with breathability right where you need it, whether you're on hour five of a long shift or mile five of a long run. This shoe is as flexible as it is tough, offering durability and comfort at the same time—with a soft lining around the heel and ankle to keep socks from bunching up, a plush tongue to help pad the laces and a moulded heel to securely hug your foot.