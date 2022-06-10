The Best Nike Running Shoes for Kids

For kids, being active is about playing, exploring and having fun. It's also important for a child's health and development. The World Health Organisation recommends that kids and adolescents ages 5 to 17 average about 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic physical activity. That activity can come in many forms—from unstructured, free-time play to family walks or bike rides to organised team sports.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there are many ways to incorporate active play and to influence a child's attitude and behaviours around physical activity, including:

Making it fun by leaning into activities that the child enjoys

Incorporating physical activity into the family's daily routine by going on walks or playing games together

Taking kids to places where they can be active, such as public parks, community football pitches or basketball courts

Giving children access to equipment that encourages physical activity

A pair of running shoes helps equip kids to be on their feet and comfortably play. Check out the top Nike running shoes for kids.