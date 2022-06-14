Rower Arshay Cooper on How Sports Help Overcome Adversity

Growing up on the West Side of Chicago, Arshay Cooper's fate could have been sealed by his proximity to gang violence. But when he signed up for the country's first all-Black secondary school rowing team, he changed his trajectory and led his crew as they navigated a sport that has historically lacked diversity. Now a successful chef, author and activist, he brings rowing to other low-income communities so kids can have opportunities for a better future. On this episode of Trained, Arshay joins host Jaclyn Byrer to share how rowing gave his team the tools to cope with childhood trauma. Through detailed stories about his experiences as an athlete and mentor, he shows us that there's no such thing as a lack of talent, only a lack of opportunity. He also explains how we can all leave communities better than we found them.