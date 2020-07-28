A Strength Routine for Runners

05. Single-Rep Hip Bridge



What it works:

Hips, glutes, hamstrings, calves



How to do it:

Lie face-up with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, arms at your sides. Extend your right leg so your heel is lifted a couple of inches off the floor, foot flexed, and drive your hips up as high as you can as you squeeze your glutes. Pause at the top, then slowly lower. Repeat on the other leg.



Scale it up:

Take 2 to 3 seconds to bridge up and 2 to 3 seconds to lower down, and/or place a dumbbell, kettlebell or plate on your hips, holding it steady with both hands throughout the reps.



Scale it down:

Keep both feet on the floor until you feel strong and stable enough to lift one leg.



06. Lateral Step-Up



What it works:

Hips, glutes, hamstrings, quads



How to do it:

Stand parallel to and near the side of a box, hands on your hips. Step your closest foot on to the box, pushing through the foot to stand up. Slowly lower back to the floor, stepping down on the foot furthest away from the box, to return to the start. Do reps, then repeat on the opposite side.



Scale it up:

Take 2 to 3 seconds to rise up to the box and 2 to 3 seconds to lower down, and/or do the move while holding a dumbbell, kettlebell or medicine ball at your chest, or hold a weight in each hand, keeping your shoulders, back and abs engaged.



Scale it down:

Lower the height of the box.



07. One-Arm Bent-Over Row



What it works:

Traps, upper back, lats, arms



How to do it:

Holding a weight in your right hand with a neutral grip, hinge forward with your knees slightly bent until your back is parallel, or near parallel, to the floor. Drive your right elbow up, squeezing your shoulder blades together, until your weight is on your right hip. Lower to return to the start. Do reps, and repeat on the left side.



Scale it up:

Take 2 to 3 seconds to row the weight up and 2 to 3 seconds to lower it back down and/or hold another weight steady in your opposite hand throughout the reps.



Scale it down:

Use a lighter weight, or try the move without a weight, concentrating on engaging your lats as you drive your elbow up and lower it back down.