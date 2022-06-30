Tennis Drills That Can Improve Your Game

The key to getting better at any sport (or skill) is to practice. And, in the case of tennis, it often comes down to doing more drills — apart from playing a game of singles or doubles.

Tennis drills can help to improve your footwork, swing and racket handling, among other skills. And beginner-friendly tennis drills allow newcomers to get up to speed with seasoned players to hold their own on the court.

If you’ve never done tennis drills, it’s understandable to have questions about why these are important and what, exactly, will improve your game. Here’s what expert tennis coaches want you to know.