Jordan Brand Launches Tatum 1 Signature Shoe

After signing the NBA star in 2019, Jordan Brand is partnering with Jayson Tatum to release his first signature shoe, the Tatum 1. With a lightweight design and responsive foam and Zoom Air cushioning, the Tatum 1 is a well-rounded basketball shoe, no matter the position.

“I want people to feel like they can connect to me,” Tatum said. “I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together.”

The Jordan Tatum 1 sneaker was born out of Tatum’s desire to wear a shoe that feels closely connected to his foot. Built with a lightweight yet strong plastic frame, the shoe is wrapped with foam and features strategically placed rubber for traction on the court.