7 Spring Outfit Ideas by Nike

What To Wear in Spring
Styling Tips
It's time to shed winter layers and step into something vibrant and versatile, from light sweaters to colorful leggings.
As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with spring outfit ideas. Light layers enable you to style your spring outfits with attention to not only the temperature but also what the day ahead holds. Whether you’re planning to hit the gym, enjoy outdoor adventures, keep it casual for everyday errands, or go a little more chic, Nike offers a range of seasonal staples to curate a wide range of cute outfit ideas.
As mentioned, layering is the key to masterful casual spring outfit ideas. Blustery wind, quick rain showers, and rising temperatures often mean you might start your day needing a lightweight jacket and end it in a T-shirt. Having a range of seasonal pieces designed to be as flexible as your day needs ensures you’re prepared.
What’s more, spring is the optimal season to inject vibrancy into your wardrobe, be it with pastels, bold prints, or bright accents that add a pop of color to your outfit. Keep scrolling to discover Nike spring attire that offers function to tackle the often unpredictable weather in springtime. From windbreakers that fend off the chill to moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you cool, these pieces will certainly add a spring to your step — or at least your wardrobe.
Short Sleeves, Please
Key for layering, a solid base helps you stay comfortable, even as the spring weather heats up. To remain cool in warmer weather, try wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt as the base layer in any outfit. Whether your go-to silhouette is cropped and fitted, oversized and boxy, or a classic crewneck, there is a version for you. Those crafted from cotton and soft jersey offer peak comfort and breathability when styled beneath a sweater or light jacket.
Leggings, Always
Thick, fleece-lined leggings may be your winter staple when it comes to pants, but come spring it’s time to lighten up. Nike offers a range of silhouettes, including cropped, 7/8, full-length, mid-rise, and high-rise for activities ranging from training for a 10K to enjoying a weekend movie marathon. While these are undoubtedly year-round staples, choosing one in a playful color like sky blue, hot pink or punchy peach can instill a springtime-ready twist.
Pull One Over
What would any casual layered outfit be without a cute pullover sweatshirt or hoodie? You can’t go wrong in a timeless, terry cloth crewneck in heather gray, navy or black. For a slightly more modern look, try a cropped style or one with a voluminous sleeve — this is particularly fresh in colors like electric yellow or teal.
Opt For a Crew Cut / Don’t Bare It
Socks. Perhaps not the most exciting outfit component, but no less important than any other piece. From helping to keep your feet comfortable and dry to staying toasty on nippy spring days, classic crew socks, especially cushioned ones, are a fundamental part of any spring outfit. White and black pairs are versatile options, and bold colors and prints — like a solid pale pink design or mottled orange tie-dye — can further celebrate the spring season.
Packs With Punch
Whether you’re meeting up with friends or heading out for a hike, lighten your load with a mini backpack. As with the dawn of a new school semester, there’s something whimsical and fun about a small-scale pack to refresh a spring outfit. These can also offer a pop of color — a particularly great styling hack if you’re less willing to stray from neutrals in your clothing.
A Case for Caps
Spring is a reprieve from winter’s harsh chill, but it’s not an exclusive forecast of dry days and sunshine. That’s where a cap can help by trapping a little heat in classic fashion. It comes in featherlight and moisture-wicking styles for workouts and in timeless cotton designs that tie your whole look together. For a touch of vibrancy, accent your outfit with a bold color like marigold, a color block design, or an unexpected texture like fleece.
Get Some Air Force 1s
Cold weather is a good reason to hibernate indoors, but balmy spring days call for more outside time. Nike Air Force 1s are an iconic sneaker choice to complete your leisurely outfits that don’t require a performance shoe (i.e., running or hiking). White sneakers are fresh as ever, no matter the time or place. But for a more discerning finish, choose a focal-point pair, like one featuring a colorful sole, color block design, or suede fabric.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke