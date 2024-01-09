7 Spring Outfit Ideas by Nike

As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with spring outfit ideas. Light layers enable you to style your spring outfits with attention to not only the temperature but also what the day ahead holds. Whether you’re planning to hit the gym, enjoy outdoor adventures, keep it casual for everyday errands, or go a little more chic, Nike offers a range of seasonal staples to curate a wide range of cute outfit ideas.

As mentioned, layering is the key to masterful casual spring outfit ideas. Blustery wind, quick rain showers, and rising temperatures often mean you might start your day needing a lightweight jacket and end it in a T-shirt. Having a range of seasonal pieces designed to be as flexible as your day needs ensures you’re prepared.

What’s more, spring is the optimal season to inject vibrancy into your wardrobe, be it with pastels, bold prints, or bright accents that add a pop of color to your outfit. Keep scrolling to discover Nike spring attire that offers function to tackle the often unpredictable weather in springtime. From windbreakers that fend off the chill to moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you cool, these pieces will certainly add a spring to your step — or at least your wardrobe.