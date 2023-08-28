6 Outfit Ideas for Socks With Sandals

Real talk: Is it OK to wear socks with sandals? While the combination may have once been the go-to look for, say, a weekend of camping, the duo has more recently transformed into a surprisingly cool matchup.

And though you may be used to showing off your toes during sandal season, perhaps it's time to consider another way to wear the comfortable footwear. Socks add an extra level of comfort and coziness, and help keep blisters at bay.