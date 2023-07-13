Nike Releases Its ReactX Technology, Aiming To Optimize Energy Return, Lower Carbon Footprint
Product News
The new foam was tested over a five-year period to inform the advancements.
Original content published: July 13, 2023
What to know:
- New Nike ReactX technology in the brand’s Infinity React shoe series enhances runners’ energy return.
- The foam was refined over a five-year period to boost athletic performance and decrease the material’s environmental impact.
Today, Nike has unveiled its newest installment of advanced foam technology: ReactX. After testing the foam for five years, the sportswear company has incorporated the updated foam into its InfinityRN 4 model. The updated foam offers a higher energy return than the previous technology used in the collection, Nike React foam.
In addition to helping bolster optimal running performance, the foam also helps to reduce the carbon footprint Nike produces as whole. According to a press release announcing the updates, “ReactX is engineered to cut down its carbon footprint in a pair of midsoles by at least 43 percent due to reduced energy in the manufacturing process, and increase energy return by 13 percent.”
To arrive at this destination, Nike staffers reviewed and tested developments for five years. Through the course of testing, different methods of manufacturing that keep that athlete at the core of the design were reviewed. Designers also assessed how to help lower the carbon footprint in the manufacturing process.
Enter injection molding, which, according to Nike, is simpler than previous manufacturing methods and helps to lower the carbon footprint. However, up until now, foam created through injection molding creates a product with lower energy return, impacting athletic performance. In contrast, the previous method of compression molding is known to create responsive foams with higher energy returns, but this method comes with a higher footprint.
To solve this problem, Nike created ReactX — the result of research, development and testing to find the balance between performance needs of runners and environmental impact of the foam production by using injection molding. With the new foam technology and injection molding, the foam delivers on high energy return and a lowered carbon footprint.
In addition to featuring ReactX foam, the Nike InfinityRN 4s also feature a breathable upper constructed out of Nike Flyknit material and a soft, supportive collar. While the Flyknit material offers additional flexibility and containment for a runner’s foot, it also uses, on average, 60 percent less waste than traditional upper manufacturing processes, the release said.
Available on July 13, athletes will be able to purchase Nike Infinity RN 4 at nike.com and select retailers.