Nike Releases Its ReactX Technology, Aiming To Optimize Energy Return, Lower Carbon Footprint

Today, Nike has unveiled its newest installment of advanced foam technology: ReactX. After testing the foam for five years, the sportswear company has incorporated the updated foam into its InfinityRN 4 model. The updated foam offers a higher energy return than the previous technology used in the collection, Nike React foam.

In addition to helping bolster optimal running performance, the foam also helps to reduce the carbon footprint Nike produces as whole. According to a press release announcing the updates, “ReactX is engineered to cut down its carbon footprint in a pair of midsoles by at least 43 percent due to reduced energy in the manufacturing process, and increase energy return by 13 percent.”

To arrive at this destination, Nike staffers reviewed and tested developments for five years. Through the course of testing, different methods of manufacturing that keep that athlete at the core of the design were reviewed. Designers also assessed how to help lower the carbon footprint in the manufacturing process.