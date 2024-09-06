The Nike Women by Yoon Apparel Collection Blends Sport, Style and Self-Expression
Product News
Designer fashion and tennis collide in a new collaboration, bringing together designer Yoon Ahn and tennis star Naomi Osaka.
- Nike’s latest collaboration with fashion designer Yoon Ahn has launched — Nike Women by Yoon is a women’s apparel collection that turns classic tennis-inspired style on its head.
- The collaboration also brings Ahn together with Naomi Osaka to design custom day and night competition kits for Osaka’s return to the U.S. Open.
- Select items from the Nike Women by Yoon collection were released on nike.com and at select Nike retail stores starting on August 27, 2024.
Stylish, active women everywhere have a new reason to celebrate. Nike’s latest collaboration with fashion designer Yoon Ahn has resulted in Nike Women by Yoon — an apparel collection blending femininity and individuality with sport and putting a new spin on classic tennis-inspired looks.
Ahn’s designs feature outside-the-box tennis-inspired styles. Ahn looked to the colors of vintage school uniforms and classic sport styles to create pieces that evoke a rebellious, anarchistic teen aesthetic — the line includes cardigans, tennis skirts, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and sports bras. Remixed heritage details, such as chenille varsity patches and YA for Nike Court logos, infuse classic tennis styles with a distinctive, contemporary flair. With unexpected cuts combining classic tailoring with modern energy and edge, these pieces can be worn on and off the court, styled together,or worn separately.
An especially exciting aspect of the campaign is Nike and Ahn’s pairing with tennis champ Naomi Osaka as she returned to the courts for the U.S. Open — her first championship since becoming a mom in July 2023 — to create one-of-a-kind competition kits. Osaka’s custom looks are dominated by the colors green and black, and the line features performance dresses as well as walk-on skirts and jackets with oversized bows representing her distinctive play.
“There’s a moment of transformation for me when I walk onto the court, and I have a lot of fun playing, so wanting everyone who sees the outfit to connect with that feeling is a really big motivation for me,” Osaka says of her vision for the competition kits.
The brand campaign builds upon the themes seen in Ahn’s previous Nike collaborations — particularly the 2023 Nike x Ambush football collection, which harnessed Ahn’s unique take on femininity, fashion, fandom and pop culture. With Osaka as the campaign's muse and Ahn as the designer, Nike brings together two barrier-breaking leaders in sport and fashion to create transformative designs that highlight women’s unique personalities and style sensibilities.
“We live in a girls’ world, and I wanted to embody that in Naomi’s on-court look as well as the collection,” Ahn says. “For Naomi’s look, she brought forward a vision, and it was my job as a designer to create something that she'll feel confident and comfortable in when she walks onto the court, allowing her to bring 100% of herself. The collection is an extension of that idea, allowing women to bring out their character and enhance their own personal styles.”
Select pieces from the Nike Women by Yoon collection were released on nike.com and at a handful of Nike retail stores on August 27, 2024, with more to come.