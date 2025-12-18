The Nike Tiempo Maestro Turns On-Field Opportunities Into Big Wins
Product News
Featuring an ultra-soft engineered leather upper material known as Techleather, the latest addition to the brand’s Tiempo lineup proves to be a game changer.
- Nike’s latest Tiempo model, the Tiempo Maestro is an innovative football boot designed to help players turn potential opportunities into winning plays.
- Powering the Tiempo Maestro’s game-changing innovation is an extremely soft, engineered leather upper material called Techleather that hugs the foot like natural.
- Alongside the Maestro, three additional Tiempo models built to meet athletes’ diverse needs are being released.
- The new Tiempo lineup is set for a global release on nike.com and at select retail locations on January 22, 2026.
The Nike Tiempo Maestro has come to the rescue of every football game hanging in the balance. Designed with a premium upper material of super-soft engineered leather, the Maestro gives players the boost they need to quickly take on the ball and take home the win during nail-biting games. What athletes love most about this engineered leather known as Techleather is that its delivers similarities to leather without compromising performance.
“Athletes asked for everything they love about natural leather — the fit, the touch, the confidence — without holding performance back,” says Marian Dougherty, Vice President of Global Football Footwear for Nike. “With Techleather, we delivered exactly that and more: a material that respects Tiempo’s heritage while redefining what the leather boot of the future can achieve.”
Like the other boots in the Nike Tiempo collection, the Tiempo Maestro supports creative attackers to swiftly take on the ball. What differentiates the Maestro is its innovative split plate which enables its game-changing upper material to wrap further around the boot for a consistent boot-to-ball feel.
Athletes who have tested the Tiempo Maestro report that the new upper material performs consistently well in extreme humidity, which is expected for the world's biggest football tournament in summer 2026. As games are often played in humid conditions, this is a significant breakthrough.
Additional features of the Maestro include an integrated knit collar and eye that further complement its Techleather upper, providing dynamic lockdown and a close fit. Meanwhile, the bladed teeth with twisted colorful conical studs on the sole pop against the boot’s distinctive purple color for an edgy look that delivers exceptional traction and control. This powerful combination of innovative technologies enables quick turns and acceleration in critical moments, giving players the chance to steal the ball and score.
“Maestro is the perfect balance between the modern, light boots and iconic, premium leather — with a bit more flair,” says German football player and Nike athlete Jamal Musiala.
Releasing alongside the Maestro are three additional Tiempo models designed to address athletes’ most specific requests. There's the lightweight Tiempo Ligera, a simple, traditional design built for performance; the Tiempo ReactGato, the ultimate indoor court shoe designed for competitive futsal players; and the Tiempo StreetGato, a versatile option well-suited for both the court and everyday wear.
The new Nike Tiempo lineup will be available globally January 22, 2026, on nike.com and at select retail locations.