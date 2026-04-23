Nike SB Air Force 1: A Skate Shoe Built on an Iconic Silhouette

This shoe pairs the look of the classic low-top Air Force 1 with skate-specific innovation and engineering, featuring an Air unit in the heel for impact protection, reduced midsole height for increased board feel, and a modified herringbone tread pattern for optimal grip and flexibility.

A reinforced, padded tongue, internal straps, and fit pods in the collar lining allow athletes to feel secure on their board — whether they’re riding with their shoes laced or unlaced. A revised toe profile and durable stitch-turned seams deliver critical control for skaters of all abilities.

These innovations were driven by feedback from the Nike SB team, whose insights about early samples informed a design that’s comfortable and skate-ready right out of the box — all while staying true to the classic style of the original silhouette.

"We had to find the right balance between delivering for skateboarders and honoring an icon,” said Mau Rosillo, a member of Nike’s Color Design team. “The design team considered every performance detail — the midsole, the outsole, the treads, and the upper — and packaged it into the Air Force 1. If we would’ve lost one or the other, we wouldn’t be here.”