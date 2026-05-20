The Ultimate Earbuds for Every Workout: Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 Are Now Available
Product News
Tune out the noise so you can stay focused on your goals. Here's what you need to know about Nike x Powerbeats 2 Pro features and where to buy.
Keeping your head in the game by tuning out distractions can be challenging — unless you have the right earbuds, that is. Welcome your new teammate: Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2, which deliver premium sound, secure-fit ear hooks, and even a built-in heart rate monitor, along with other compelling features that make this a standout for staying focused.
The earbuds launched globally on March 20, 2026, and are available at Nike.com, Apple.com, and select Apple stores.
Top Features
Like the original Powerbeats Pro, the second iteration is also sweat-resistant, provides nine hours of listening time, and has an Apple headphone chip. Yet the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 builds on that success with a breadth of improvements. These include:
Active Noise-Cancelling and Transparency Mode
While blocking out all sound is useful in numerous training situations, you still need to be able to hear some sound occasionally — like when you're running along a busy street or biking outdoors. Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 gives you both options.
Heart Rate Monitoring
According to the American Heart Association, understanding your heart rate can help you monitor your heart health and fitness level. For example, you can check the intensity of your workout and adjust as needed. Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 gives you built-in heart rate monitoring so you don't need to have an additional device.
Streamlined and Stylish Design
Compared to Powerbeats Pro, this new version is lighter, and even the charging case is smaller. That makes them easier to use and carry, wherever you go. Plus, in a first for Beats, the earbuds share that iconic branding by placing the signature "b" logo in the left earbud and the Nike Swoosh on the other. Styled in two tones, each earbud features a combo of Volt and matte black, symbolizing performance and innovation, while also being sweat- and water-resistant.
Apple H2 Headphone Chip
A high-performance chip designed for premium headphones, the Apple H2 delivers faster processing speed compared to the Apple H1 chip. That translates to better noise cancellation, more adaptive audio, and better power efficiency. For example, the Nike Powerbeats Pro 2 offers up to 45 hours of battery life.
Designed for Individualized Fit
Even the best earbuds in the world will stay in the drawer if they don't fit well. That's why Nike made sure the Nike x Powerbeats 2 Pro had secure-fit ear hooks that keep them in place. There are also five ear tip sizes, so you can find the one that works best for you, even when you're in motion.
Nike Run Club App Integration
Whether you've never laced up for a run or you're a regular marathoner, the Nike Run Club app has everything you need. The app offers training tips, essential data to help you progress — pace, location, distance, elevation, heart rate, and mile splits — and challenges that keep you motivated. Nike x Powerbeats 2 Pro integrate with the app, so you have all that coaching power when you need it most.
Who Should Get the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2?
The additional functionality of the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 compared to the previous version means the earbuds are a top choice for a breadth of activities and athletes:
- Runners and other athletes who need a secure fit and don't want earbuds falling out, even during intense workouts
- Athletes who train in multiple ways — running, biking, strength training, yoga, dance fitness — and want to use the same earbuds for all of them
- Nike Run Club app users who want coaching and run stats in real time, delivered through the earbuds instead of having to look at a fitness watch or phone
- Athletes who want heart rate data for tracking their progress and don't want to have to use multiple devices for that info
Nike x Powerbeats 2 Pro blend so many key features and innovation that Nike athlete LeBron James uses the special-edition earbuds to lock in whenever he's playing golf.
"I've been part of the Beats journey since day one with the original Powerbeats, and the Powerbeats Pro 2 represent everything I need in my daily routine, whether I'm training, recovering, or just living life," he says. "These aren't just my go-to earbuds; they're built for anyone who refuses to compromise on performance."
Frequently Asked Questions
When do the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 come out?
Released on March 20, 2026 — after an early-access lottery on SNKRS — the earbuds are now available and can be purchased at Nike.com, Apple.com, and select Apple stores.
Are the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2 good for working out?
These earbuds are standouts when it comes to performance for nearly any activity, thanks to features like long battery life, lightweight design, sweat and water resistance, heart rate monitoring, and integration with the Nike Run Club app.
What is new in the Nike x Powerbeats Pro 2?
The special-edition earbuds use Apple's H2 headphone chip — the previous version used the Apple H1 chip — which means better performance and longer battery life. The earbuds are also lighter and smaller and have an innovative and stylish design, as well as built-in heart rate monitoring.