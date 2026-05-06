The Nike Mad 90 Pack: Futuristic Air Max Expressions That Celebrate Football’s Past

Air Max 90 Hypervenom: The Air Max 90 Hypervenom takes after the original Hypervenom, an iconic Nike boot released in 2013 for players who wanted to own the game. The new silhouette draws inspiration from both the original Hypervenom football boot and the Air Max 90, with a bold orange-and-black design featuring all-over perforations and an orange skeleton graphic that pops against the black, as seen on the original.

Complementary apparel inspiration: The Air Max 90 Hypervenom pairs with apparel designs that bring to mind Los Angeles, a city defined by self-expression, grit and the power of community.

Air Max 90 Mercurial: The Air Max 90 Mercurial is modeled after the Mercurial Vapor 2002, a classic football boot that changed how football players and fans think about speed in the sport. The reimagined Air Max 90 silhouette features similar flowing lines and color shifting seen in the original Mercurial. The white Swoosh pops against the black shoe, while a black football boot tongue is also reminiscent of the original. Additionally, the army green accents of the original cleats are seen within the Air unit of the sneaker. Unlike the football boot the sneaker is inspired by, this version features subtle orange accents.

Complementary apparel inspiration: Coordinating sportswear celebrates Korean culture’s rise in global popularity.

Air Max 90 Total Laser 90: The Air Max 90 Total Laser 90 draws its inspiration from the Total 90 Laser, a classic boot that represented the playing styles of many leading football players during the Y2K era. With its bright yellow and black accents and black Swoosh, the Air Max Laser 90 looks a lot like earlier cleats in the Air Max line. Other elements echo as well, like the iconic skeleton graphic from the original, which you can see in the Air Max version via a see-through rubber outsole. The front upper of the new exclusive release is entirely black, just like the iconic cleats it represents, with a toe-down look much like the original style. Instead of the classic Nike Air badge at the heel, the Total 90 branding is black. And an accent of red behind the tongue replaces the original red interior liners as a connecting element.

Complementary apparel inspiration: Yellow is also a prominent color in the Total 90 apparel pieces, which recall Nike football pieces from the early 2000s that popularized English football culture around the world.

Air Max 90 Tiempo: The Air Max 90 Tiempo brings back the early energy of the 2005 Nike Tiempo. The modern Air Max 90 interpretation features the premium leather, stitching, diamond quilting and collar lining distinctive to the original Tiempo with a contemporary design that gives off a rebellious vibe. The Air Max version has black with a white Swoosh, like the original, with green accents adding a subtle pop.

Complementary apparel inspiration: The coordinating Tiempo sportswear pieces pay homage to football culture with an edgy Chinese punk rock feel.