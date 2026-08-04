The Nike Kobe 10 Protro: Remastering the 2015 Design

The original Kobe 10 was the first shoe in the Kobe series to use a seamless textile upper. The Protro keeps that direction but takes it a step further. The engineered mesh has been redesigned with a contoured reinforcement structure that creates visible mesh windows on the vamp and side of the shoe. You can see the different layers, and you can feel the difference the moment you flex it.

The goal, as the Kobe product team described it, was being “intentionally reductive but still allowing to have the same support so it’s more breathable.”

A fit band across the forefoot maintains stability even as material was removed, so you’re not sacrificing lockdown for breathability. The last was also widened slightly in the forefoot for more room.