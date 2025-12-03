Devin Booker Enters the Next Chapter of His Nike Story With the Book 2

Like its predecessor, the Book 2 masks its performance technologies behind a classic, no-frills exterior. The result is a basketball shoe that is equally at home on the court or on the street. Says Ben Nethongkome, lead designer of Devin Booker footwear: “Because we removed materials to get lower to the ground, we were able to move the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot — achieving Devin’s desired feel and performance at a lighter weight."

“A lot of inspiration came from classic shoes,” says Booker. “One that comes to mind for me is the Air Zoom Spiridon. With the early styles, I wanted to pay homage to Phoenix by starting with orange and black for the Phoenix and Rising colorways, giving fans something to rock at each game."