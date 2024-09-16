The LeBron TR1: The Ultimate Training Shoe for the Next Generation of Athletes
Product News
Designed to be the premier training shoe for all athletes, the versatile TR1 emphasizes optimal performance, comfort and style with all-day wearability.
- LeBron James’ first training shoe for Nike, the LeBron TR1 (Trainer 1), is a versatile shoe designed for comfort, youthful street style and optimal performance across all sports.
- With its lightweight and ergonomic design emphasizing forefoot flexibility, the TR1 reflects the basketball star’s approach to training.
- The Lebron TR1 will be released worldwide at nike.com and select retailers on September 19, 2024, in the gray and neon green Dunk Man colorway. Additional bold colorways will follow in subsequent weeks.
Basketball legend LeBron James is releasing his first training shoe for Nike, the LeBron TR1. Known for his unrivaled tenacity and intense training approach, the basketball great has channeled these elements into the design of Nike’s TR1. The result is a versatile training shoe with an innovative blend of performance and style.
LeBron intended for the TR1 to emphasize not only performance but also versatility and all-day wearability to appeal to athletes across multiple disciplines.
“The TR1 is for the athlete who’s in constant pursuit of greatness and puts in the work, day in and day out,” LeBron says. “Training is a huge part of my journey, and this shoe is designed for athletes to use during any workout, any time, any place.”
Insights from the Nike Sports Research Lab informed the development of the TR1. The resulting shoe delivers a sleek street design targeting indoor performance and outdoor versatility. The TR1 features an ergonomic and lightweight design focused on stability, with an emphasis on forefoot flexibility to enhance performance. Plus, the removal of the strobel — the lowermost portion of the shoe’s upper — allows the wearer to be closer to the foam cushioning that gives the TR1 its hallmark responsiveness.
The TR1’s unique inverted waffle outsole provides superior traction where it’s most needed, while its midsole wrap ensures stability, containment and comfort. Plus, its wide shoe form and glove-like bootie construction smartly leave room to account for foot swelling during training.
The LeBron TR1 will be available in its Dunk Man colorway, a bold charcoal gray and neon green design, at nike.com and at select retailers on September 19, 2024. Other colorways will follow, including the dramatic, monochromatic Zero Dark 30, set for an October 10, 2024, release; the aptly named Purple Rain, to be released October 23, 2024; and the Better With Age colorway in a muted orange, with a November 11, 2024, release date.