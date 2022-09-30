Official LeBron 20 Release Info & Date

The LeBron 20 is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. Debuting in the "Time Machine" colorway, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron 20 was designed with the next generation in mind.

The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed. A multidirectional outsole pattern grips the floor.

The heritage details throughout the shoe are nods to the past, but make no mistake: The performance build of the LeBron 20 has its sights set on the next 20 years.