Spring into Action Swiftly and Seamlessly with the Zion 4 from Jordan Brand
Product News
The enhanced design of the fourth-generation Zion builds upon the signature shoe’s excellence in strength and speed while upping its cushioning and durability.
- The design of the Jordan Brand’s new Zion 4 emphasizes the strength and speed that characterizes NBA superstar Zion Williamson’s style of play.
- Highlights include a computationally designed outsole for added on-court durability, as well as a Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole and full-length parabolic Air Zoom strobel for a springy, double-stacked layer of cushioning.
- Zion’s fourth signature silhouette will soon be released at Jordan.com and select retailers.
Jordan Brand has welcomed a fourth-generation Zion to its lineup of signature basketball shoes. Built to accentuate the combination of strength and speed that Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is known to display on the court, the Zion 4 features an added emphasis on comfort and durability.
Designed to help players spring into action quickly and seamlessly transition from move to move, the low-top Zion 4 stays true to the drop-in midsole structure of its predecessor and keeps the same focus on responsiveness, containment and impact protection. This latest version benefits from several enhancements, appealing to those seeking a comfortable and durable sneaker.
New features of the fourth-generation Zion include its upgraded Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole atop a full-length parabolic Air Zoom strobel. This combination gives players a double-stacked layer of cushioning that helps them act quickly and land smoothly. A computationally designed outsole is extra durable in high-wear areas and features additional traction where players need it most.
Along with the new functional features of the silhouette come several new colorways with a sleek and stylish appeal. The shoe will be released in Damascus Steel, an eye-catching colorway featuring a striking combination of silver, black, pale yellow and green.
Two additional colorways expand on motifs introduced by the Zion 3. Mud to Marble, a sleek chocolate brown colorway accented by a pale green, alludes to Williamson’s hard work making it “out of the mud,” as he has described his journey from a small South Carolina town to the NBA. Forged in Fire, consisting of a fiery combination of orange, black and white, also references the basketball star’s road to success from humble beginnings. In addition to these, a yet-to-be-released white-and-black colorway adds a classic touch to the Zion 4 lineup.
The Zion 4 will soon be available at Jordan.com and select retail locations.