Spring into Action Swiftly and Seamlessly with the Zion 4 from Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has welcomed a fourth-generation Zion to its lineup of signature basketball shoes. Built to accentuate the combination of strength and speed that Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is known to display on the court, the Zion 4 features an added emphasis on comfort and durability.



Designed to help players spring into action quickly and seamlessly transition from move to move, the low-top Zion 4 stays true to the drop-in midsole structure of its predecessor and keeps the same focus on responsiveness, containment and impact protection. This latest version benefits from several enhancements, appealing to those seeking a comfortable and durable sneaker.