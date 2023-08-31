How to Style Cargo Pants
Styling Tips
All the pockets, please.
Of all the Y2K fashion trends to make a comeback, cargo pants are undoubtedly one of the most versatile for men and women.
In all their pocketed glory, these pants range from baggy and bold to slim and sporty and give a casual feel. Because of this range, they often spur a few questions, like how to style cargo pants or what to wear with cargo pants.
(Related: 8 Summer Outfit Ideas for Women by Nike)
First and foremost, the cardinal rule for styling cargo pants is understanding that a cargo pants outfit at its core is utilitarian, whether or not you're wearing them for function. As a result, styling them is pretty easy. Closet staples like T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and oversized sweaters all pair well with cargo pants. In hotter weather, cropped tops and tanks are ideal.
For a bolder look, lean into the pragmatism cargo pants with more function-first items like a technical jacket and sun-shielding accessories like hats and sunglasses. Or, go for a monochrome outfit or even a color-block look, combining a couple of vibrant shades, like bright green, pale yellow, tangerine and lilac.
Make an even bigger statement by styling cargos with unexpected pieces like a color-block half-zip, cutout bodysuit or chain link crossbody bag — the result will feel less utilitarian and more fashion-forward.
Of course, there are particular shoes to wear with cargo pants for an ultra-stylish effect. Fresh Nike kicks are a must — from colorful trail runners to crisp white trainers and iconic styles like an Air Jordan, Air Force 1 or Air Max. Flexible and breathable skate shoes are another laid-back option that'll steer a cargo pant outfit into carefree territory.
Whether you're currently seeking fresh inspiration for your go-to pair of cargos, or considering giving a pair of these pocketed pants a try, keep scrolling for seven cargo pants outfit ideas — all of which can be worn year-round.
7 Outfits With Cargo Pants To Wear Right Now
1. Sporty Chic With a Splash of Green
A green cargo pants outfit sounds pretty straightforward. You know the kind: Fatigue green cargos paired with a simple tee and classic white sneakers.
Rather than opting for the expected, however, go bolder and brighter with energetic shades like green and yellow, worn from head to toe. A loose and relaxed-fit cargo pant is the perfect downplay to in-your-face colors, while a fitted top like a sports bra or tank brings balance to the volume. To finish the look, toss on a lightweight bomber, and punch up your palette even further with equally colorful accessories like color-block sneakers and a tote.
2. Cargo Meets Class
A classic cargo pant is relaxed, comfy and seriously pocketed. To freshen up the vibe, focus on the layers. Stick with the classic aesthetic and reach for a neutral-toned tank. Finally, top off the look with an unbuttoned short-sleeved Oxford — so chill and breezy.
An Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft in a complementary color will create cohesion and inject an effortlessly cool element. For accessories, opt for a pair of sunglasses with a smaller frame in a coordinating color — this small addition will tie the look together.
3. Baggy But Sleek
A black cargo pants outfit is highly versatile, particularly when it's centered around a high-rise, wide-leg pair. Even better if said pair comes with ties at the leg openings to customize your hem (i.e., wear it loose or cinched to showcase your footwear fully).
On top, a pocketed ripstop technical jacket will emphasize the utility vibes — layer yours over a cropped boxy tee for an even bolder effect. A colorful sneaker, such as the Nike Air Max 97 By You, will play up the nostalgia theme while a nylon crossbody bag adds a sport-luxe touch.
4. Classic, Cozy and Cool
Whether for weekends or a work-from-home session, you can’t go wrong with green utilitarian cargo pants made of ripstop nylon. A grey hoodie keeps things cozy and classic, while quilted house socks add extra plushness for when you're in full-on relax mode. Need to leave the house to pick up takeout? Grab a pair of comfy shoes, like fresh white running sneakers. Steely aviators are a timeless and polished finish.
5. Cinch the Waist With Drawcord
Coordinating items (in this case, the 1/4-zip and the pants) make life so much easier — and this can easily be executed with any of your favorite cargo pants outfits. Color blocking is the ultimate way to elevate off-duty moments, especially when an interesting base layer — like a cutout bodysuit — is a part of the look.
Not to mention, these specific cargo pants feature an elastic waistband with a drawcord, enabling you to cinch or relax the fit. Simple accessories like Nike Air Force 1 '07 sneakers and sleek black sunglasses enable this look to sing.
6. Convertible Cargo: A Two-for-One Look
Neutral skate-inspired extras keep this look clean, whether you're wearing these on a low-key Saturday around the town or legitimately hitting the skate park. The best part? You can detach the pant legs if you want to convert your cargo into shorts. Consider pieces like a white long-sleeved tee, crew socks, suede and canvas sneakers, and a ball cap.
7. Shake up the Proportions
Stand out in a pair of cargo pants that have a wide-leg silhouette. Neutral pieces like an oversized T-shirt and high-top sneakers ensure the pants are a focal point but with an effortless result. A waistpack helps maintain a utilitarian tone and will keep you hands-free for days out and about — peak functional. Fit tip: Go for oversized proportions with your clothing for a fresher effect.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke