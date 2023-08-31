Of all the Y2K fashion trends to make a comeback, cargo pants are undoubtedly one of the most versatile for men and women.

In all their pocketed glory, these pants range from baggy and bold to slim and sporty and give a casual feel. Because of this range, they often spur a few questions, like how to style cargo pants or what to wear with cargo pants.

(Related: 8 Summer Outfit Ideas for Women by Nike)

First and foremost, the cardinal rule for styling cargo pants is understanding that a cargo pants outfit at its core is utilitarian, whether or not you're wearing them for function. As a result, styling them is pretty easy. Closet staples like T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and oversized sweaters all pair well with cargo pants. In hotter weather, cropped tops and tanks are ideal.

For a bolder look, lean into the pragmatism cargo pants with more function-first items like a technical jacket and sun-shielding accessories like hats and sunglasses. Or, go for a monochrome outfit or even a color-block look, combining a couple of vibrant shades, like bright green, pale yellow, tangerine and lilac.

Make an even bigger statement by styling cargos with unexpected pieces like a color-block half-zip, cutout bodysuit or chain link crossbody bag — the result will feel less utilitarian and more fashion-forward.