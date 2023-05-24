How to Style a Nike Baseball Jersey

Baseball is a sport designed for spectator enjoyment. Fans relish the chance to spend nine innings relaxing in the stands with a cool beverage and snack in hand on a summer afternoon.

And like basketball or soccer, wearing a baseball jersey is a sure way to support your favorite team from the stands. But, when you’ve left the stadium behind, styling your baseball jersey for everyday is worth considering, too. After all, you don’t have to sacrifice fashion for team spirit — one look can do both.

(Related: How to Style Your Nike Oversized T-Shirt)

For relaxed weekends or summer parties, a baseball jersey is an underrated outfit option that can add a sporty touch to your go-to outfit staples. If you feel like you’ve struck out on outfit ideas, consider wearing one of these looks.

Ahead, you’ll see five ways you can style a baseball jersey, with fashion at top of mind. Feel free to break out these looks on game day for a proper spectator uniform. But, don’t be afraid to wear your fave team’s baseball jersey for occasions beyond the baseball diamond.

These outfits will show your support in style, whether in the stands or hanging at a bar in the off-season.