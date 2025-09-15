There’s nothing better than surprising your loved ones with a gift they will be excited about and get a lot of use out of. If you’re looking for Nike gift ideas for the fitness enthusiasts in your life, new workout gear or cozy athleisure is always a win — no matter their age.

Nike trainers appreciate movement in all of its forms — from cycling and strength training to yoga and power walking, which is why we asked three of them to share their go-to Nike gift ideas.

(Related: 7 Best Nike Gift Ideas for Runners)